Redmi 9A spotted on WiFi certification website: Specs, other details

The Redmi line-up by Xiaomi is one of the most popular smartphone sub-brand in the country and within the series, budget phone Redmi 8A and Redmi 8A Dual are wildly popular. The company seems to be working on the next iteration, Redmi 9A. The device was recently spotted out in the open thanks to a Wi-Fi certification website that has listed the device.

A report by MySmartPrice mentions the details leaked by the listing. One of the biggest reveal is that the device will feature a 6.53-inch display with an HD+ resolution. This new screen size is much bigger than the outgoing model’s 6.2-inch screen. The device is expected to come with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 9A is expected to feature a 13MP camera unit. The current generation of Redmi 8A features a single camera setup with 12MP lens. Looking at the front camera, the device might still feature a water-drop notch which will house a 5MP lens. This seems to be a downgrade from the previous version’s 8MP unit.

The new Redmi 9A might also see a departure from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 400-series. The report suggests that the 9A will feature a MediaTek Octa-Core chipset which will be clocked at 2GHz. The company is expected to provide 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage with the phone.

One thing that seems to be at par with the Redmi 8A is its massive battery unit of 5000mAh. The Redmi 9A is also expected to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is expected to come with Android 10 out of the box.

In terms of price, the device might follow the footsteps of its predecessor. The Redmi 8A is currently selling at a price of ₹6,999 for 2GB+32GB variant and the 3GB+32GB variant is priced at ₹7,499.

