Redmi A5 alternatives: Mobiles under ₹8000 to buy (April 2025)

Redmi A5 just launched in India at a budget-friendly price. The smartphone comes with features like an HD+ display, a Unison chipset, and a 5,200 mAh battery. Available in two variants - 3GB+64GB for ₹6,499 and 4GB+128GB for ₹7,499, the device is offered in three colour options: Pondicherry Blue, Just Black, and Lake Green. While it is a solid option for budget-conscious buyers, there are other smartphones in the same price range that offer strong competition. Here are five alternatives under Rs. 8000 to consider in 2025.
The POCO M5 features a stylish design and comes with essential features such as a sharp display, a reliable processor, and a capable primary camera. While it lacks 5G support, the device still offers solid performance for its price. The battery life is commendable, though the charging speed is slower due to the low wattage. Overall, it provides good value for money. Poco M5 is priced at Rs. 7,419 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant.
Samsung’s Galaxy M05 offers a large 6.7-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset with 8GB RAM. The dual-camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, and the 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage. This phone stands out for its performance and reliability in the budget segment. Samsung Galaxy M05 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,299.
The Realme NARZO N61 impresses with a 6.74-inch HD display featuring up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on the UNISOC T612 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Additionally, it offers ArmorShell protection, a 32MP primary camera, and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, making it a well-rounded choice in this price range. Realme NARZO N61 is priced at Rs. 7,498 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant on Amazon.
Lava, an Indian brand, is known for producing smartphones with strong performance at budget-friendly prices. The Lava Yuva 3 is one such model, equipped with notable features like a bigger 6.5-inch display with a up to 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs on a Unisoc T606 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device also features a 13MP AI triple-camera system for capturing vibrant images. Lava Yuva 3 is priced at Rs. 6,998 on Amazon.
The Realme C30 offers a large 6.5-inch IPS display and a big battery, making it ideal for users on a tight budget. The display is suitable for basic tasks such as browsing and reading, though not optimised for HD content. The 8MP rear camera performs well for casual daytime photography, making it a good option for those who prioritise a larger screen and battery life. Realme C30 is priced at Rs. 6,999 for 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.