Xiaomi launched the Redmi Earbuds S online yesterday and the company is conducting the first sale for the gadget today. The Redmi Earbuds S are a re-branded version of the Redmi AirDots S that was launched in China. The new Earbuds S come at price point cheaper than what most smartphone manufacturers have managed to achieve. However, a few audio companies like Boat have a range of cheap true wireless earphones.

Xiaomi will be selling the Earbuds S at a price of ₹1,799 which is selling at 25% discount from the MRP of ₹2,399. The Earbuds S will be available via Xiaomi’s official e-commerce website, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio outlets and even on Amazon India.The first sale of the Redmi Earbuds S will begin at 12pm.

The new Earbuds come with 7.2mm drivers. Xiaomi has also managed to provide IPX4 rating for sweat resistance.

The company claims the earphones can last up to 12 hours when combined with the charging case. A single charge of the earphones will provide 4 hours of playback. The Redmi Earbuds S comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity. Redmi also provides a low-latency mode for gaming sessions.

The new earbuds will support voice assistants as well as provide environmental noise reduction. Each earbuds can be used separately for added convenience.

The new Redmi Earbuds S is placed at a much cheaper price point, in comparison to the recently launched Realme Buds Air Neo which has been priced at ₹2,999. Xiaomi’s True Wireless Earphone 2, on the other hand, comes with a much higher price tag of ₹4,499.

