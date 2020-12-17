Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Redmi launches 9 Power smartphone, offers from Dec 22 at up to 11,900
Redmi launches 9 Power smartphone, offers from Dec 22 at up to 11,900

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST PTI

Smartphone maker Redmi India on Thursday unveiled Redmi 9 Power which will be sold online from December 22.

The company claimed that the new smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery that will enable the device to work for 2 days on a single charge.

Redmi Business Head Sneha Tainwala said the year has been phenomenal for Redmi India, and the company is further pushing boundaries with Redmi 9 Power.

"Each of the Redmi devices have been a runaway success this year. With this phone, we are introducing a brand-new form factor with a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, making it easy for our Mi Fans to go the distance on a single charge that will last well over a day," Tainwala said.

Redmi 9 Power's two variants, priced at 10,999 and 11,999, will be available across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios, starting December 22.

It will also be sold across over 10,000 retail stores in India, the company said.

