Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G gets 17% discount during Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025: Check offer details

Flipkart has officially kicked off its Freedom Sale, which started on August 1 and will run until August 7, 2025. During this period, the e-commerce platform is offering major discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and other gadgets. Among the standout deals, Xiaomi smartphones are receiving significant price cuts, particularly the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, which is available at an attractive discount.

During the Flipkart Freedom Sale, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM) variant is available for ₹32,999, down from its original price of ₹39,999, a flat 17 per cent discount. Additionally, buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can avail up to five per cent cashback, capped at ₹4,000 per statement quarter.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G comes packed with powerful specifications, making it a standout choice in its segment. It features 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, offering ample space and smooth performance for multitasking. The device sports a 16.94 cm (6.67-inch) display for an immersive viewing experience. For photography enthusiasts, it boasts a versatile triple rear camera setup with 50MP + 50MP + 8MP sensors, along with a 20MP front camera for high-quality selfies. Backed by a massive 6200 mAh battery, the phone ensures long-lasting usage, and it runs on the advanced Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, delivering efficient and responsive performance.

