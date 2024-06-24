Redmi Note 14 Series could debut soon, IMEI listings hint at imminent launch: Report
Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 14 series, succeeding the Redmi Note 13 lineup. Expected in September, the series will debut in China before a global rollout. It includes the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+, featuring upgraded hardware.
Xiaomi is said to be preparing for the release of the Redmi Note 14 series, which is anticipated to debut in the near future. This upcoming series will succeed the Redmi Note 13 lineup, consisting of the Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+. The Note 13 series debuted in China in September 2023 and reached Indian markets in January this year. Recent reports (via Gadgets 360) indicate that the upcoming Redmi Note 14 handsets have been listed on the IMEI database.