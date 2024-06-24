Xiaomi is said to be preparing for the release of the Redmi Note 14 series, which is anticipated to debut in the near future. This upcoming series will succeed the Redmi Note 13 lineup, consisting of the Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+. The Note 13 series debuted in China in September 2023 and reached Indian markets in January this year. Recent reports (via Gadgets 360) indicate that the upcoming Redmi Note 14 handsets have been listed on the IMEI database.

Anticipated Launch of Redmi Note 14 Series According to a report from XiaomiTime, the Redmi Note 14 series is projected to launch in September. Initially, the series will be unveiled in China before expanding to other global markets, including India. The lineup is anticipated to include the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+, all of which have been identified in the IMEI database.

Reportedly, the standard model is identified by the model numbers 24115RA8EG, 24115RA8EI, and 24115RA8EC. The Pro version appears with model numbers 24094RAD4G, 24094RAD4I, and 24094RAD4C. The top-tier Pro+ model is linked to the model numbers 24090RA29G, 24090RA29I, and 24090RA29C. The letter "C" indicates the variant intended for China, while "G" and "I" are used for the global and Indian versions, respectively.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is also identified internally as model O16U with the codename 'amethyst.' This model, along with the standard and Pro versions, is expected to run on Android 14-based HyperOS right from the box.

Recent leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 14 series will feature 1.5K AMOLED displays with high refresh rates. This is in line with the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+, which boast 1.5K AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pro variant of the Redmi Note 14 is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, representing an upgrade from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset found in the Redmi Note 13 Pro. Despite this upgrade, the Redmi Note 14 Pro is likely to come with a 5,000mAh battery, slightly smaller than the 5,100mAh battery of its predecessor.

