Redmi Note 14 Series launched in China with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display: Know prices, specifications and more
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 14 series in China, featuring standard, Pro, and Pro+ models. Prices start at CNY 1,399. The devices boast enhanced specs, including a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, advanced camera systems, and varying RAM and storage options, with the Pro+ supporting 90W fast charging.
Xiaomi has officially launched its much-anticipated Redmi Note 14 series in China, which includes the standard model along with the Pro and Pro+ variants. These new devices are the successors to last year’s Redmi Note 13 series and come packed with several notable enhancements.