Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 14 series in China, featuring standard, Pro, and Pro+ models. Prices start at CNY 1,399. The devices boast enhanced specs, including a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, advanced camera systems, and varying RAM and storage options, with the Pro+ supporting 90W fast charging.

Xiaomi has officially launched its much-anticipated Redmi Note 14 series in China, which includes the standard model along with the Pro and Pro+ variants. These new devices are the successors to last year’s Redmi Note 13 series and come packed with several notable enhancements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing Pricing for the Redmi Note 14 series starts competitively, with the base model, the Redmi Note 14 Pro, priced at CNY 1,399 (approximately $199) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

The 256GB variant of the same model is available for CNY 1,499 (around $213). Higher storage options include the 12GB RAM versions priced at CNY 1,699 ($242) for 256GB and CNY 1,899 ($270) for 512GB. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ starts at CNY 1,899 ($270) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version, going up to CNY 2,299 ($327) for the top-tier 16GB RAM and 512GB configuration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Redmi Note 14 series will be available in a range of color options, including Midnight Black and Mirror Porcelain White, with additional colors such as Phantom Blue and Twilight Purple for the Pro model, and Sandstar Green for the Pro+.

Specifications and Features Both the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro+ showcase a refreshed design featuring a sleek profile and a centrally positioned squircle camera module. These devices boast an IP69 rating, ensuring they are dust and water-resistant, along with the added protection of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front display. The phones are equipped with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen that offers an impressive 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Enhanced visual experiences are further supported with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compatibility, along with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Camera capabilities on the Pro+ model include a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The Note 14 Pro, on the other hand, has a similar configuration but replaces the telephoto lens with a 2MP sensor. Both models sport a 20MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the performance front, the Redmi Note 14 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, while the Pro+ variant utilizes the more robust Dimensity 7300 Ultra chip. The Pro variant supports up to 12GB of RAM, whereas the Pro+ model offers a maximum of 16GB of RAM and can go up to 512GB of internal storage. Battery performance is also a highlight, with the Pro+ housing a 6,200mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W fast charging, while the Pro variant includes a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities. Both smartphones operate on HyperOS based on Android 14 right out of the box.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}