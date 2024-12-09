Xiaomi India has launched an array of new products, including the Redmi Note 14 series smartphones, an outdoor speaker, Redmi Buds 6, and a slim power bank. Here is everything the Chinese tech giant announced today:

Redmi Note 14 Series

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Redmi Note 14 series, comprising the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

This premium offering boasts a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, it supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Pro+ features a triple camera setup: a 50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 50MP 2.5x portrait telephoto lens, alongside a 20MP front camera. A massive 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging ensures extended use, while the device’s HyperOS, based on Android 14, comes with AI-driven features. Xiaomi has committed to three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ starts at a price of ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹35,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 14 Pro

The Note 14 Pro also sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Its camera setup includes a 50MP Sony primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. With a 5,500mAh battery and 45W fast charging, this device is built for durability and style, featuring a vegan leather finish. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 14 5G

Positioned as an upgrade to its predecessor, the Note 14 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and a 5,110mAh battery with 45W charging. It swaps the previous 108MP sensor for a 50MP Sony sensor, focusing on image clarity. Priced from ₹17,999, it will be available from 13 December 2024.

Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker

Designed for durability, the Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker comes with an IP67 rating and promises up to 12 hours of playback. Priced at ₹3,499, it offers 30W audio output, stereo pairing, and the ability to sync up to 100 units for an immersive party atmosphere.

Redmi Buds 6

At ₹2,999, the Redmi Buds 6 feature a dual-driver setup with 49dB active noise cancellation, IP54 resistance, and a total playback time of up to 42 hours. Notable additions include dual-device connectivity, AI ENC for calls, and a remote shutter feature for controlling smartphone cameras.

Xiaomi Power Bank

Xiaomi also launched a sleek 93-gram power bank, housing a 4,900mAh battery. Priced at ₹1,799 during crowdfunding, it will be available from 13 December 2024.

COMMITTED CARGO CARE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!