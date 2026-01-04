Redmi Note 15 5G India launch roundup: Launch date, expected price, specifications and more

Redmi Note 15 5G is all set to make its debut in India next week and will take on the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Realme P4 Pro. Ahead of the launch, Redmi has shared a lot of details about the phone, which gives us a good idea of what to expect from the new mid-ranger.

Redmi Note 15 launch date: Redmi Note 15 will launch in India at 11AM on 6 January. The phone will be debuting alongside the Redmi Pad 2 Pro. We have embedded the live-stream link below to help readers access the launch event more easily.

Redmi Note 15 confirmed specifications: Redmi Note 15 features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with Hydro Touch 2.0 support and TÜV Triple Eye Care certification. It will feature an IP66 water and dust resistance rating, which means the phone should be able to handle light rainfall and water splashes but not full submersion under water.

On the design front, the phone comes with a squarish camera island and Redmi branding at the bottom. There are curved edges towards the back, which should make it easier to hold.

The upcoming Redmi mid-ranger is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with a promise of 48 months of lag-free performance.

The Redmi Note 15 is confirmed to pack a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Redmi says that the phone will support 1.6 days of battery life on a single charge and up to 5 years of total battery life.

On the optics front, the phone will come with a 108MP primary shooter with OIS and support for 4K video recording. The teaser image showcased by Redmi shows that there could be another camera sensor and a camera flash.

It will run on the company’s HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. The phone will come with a thickness of 7.35mm, which would be slightly higher at 7.4mm for the Iris Purple variant. The Chinese smartphone maker has teased three colour variants of the Redmi Note 15 so far: Black, Blue and Purple.

Redmi Note 15 expected pricing: Redmi Note 14 5G launched in India at a price of ₹18,999 and went up to ₹21,999 for the top-end variant.

The Redmi Note 15 is also expected to be around the ₹20,000 price point, but the recent hike in memory chip prices could lead to the phone being priced slightly higher than its predecessor.