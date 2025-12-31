Redmi Note 15 to Oppo Reno 15: These 5 phones are set to debut in January 2026

December is usually a dull time for smartphone launches but we still saw a number of devices making their debut in India this month, including the OnePlus 15R and Vivo X300. However, the succeeding month is already looking very promising in terms of phone launches, with many launches already planned while other phones are rumoured to be debuting as well. Here's a list of all phones that could launch in January.

1) Redmi Note 15: Redmi Note 15 has already been confirmed to launch in India on 6 January, 2026. The phone will launch alongside the Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The company has already confirmed a number of key details about the phone. It will feature a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 3,200 nits peak brightness. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and pack a 5,520mAh battery along with support for 45W wired fast charging.

2) Realme 16 Pro lineup: Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ have also been confirmed to debut in India on 6 January. The two phones will be focused on photography and will come with AMOLED displays and a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme 16 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor while the 16 Pro+ will come with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. The devices will also support 80W wired fast charging and LPDDR5x RAM along with UFS 3.1 storage.

View full Image Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor

3) Oppo Reno 15 series: The launch date for the Reno 15 series is not yet confirmed, but the phones have been teased in India for a few days, which suggests a potential early January launch. Oppo will launch the Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 along with the Oppo Pad 5 in India.

You can check out the leaked specifications and prices of the devices here.

4) Poco M8 5G: Poco M8 has an 8 January launch date in India. While not many of the specifications of the device have been confirmed so far, the teaser image shows a dual-tone design and a squiricle camera module. The phone is believed to be a remodelled version of the Redmi Note 15, but more details are yet to emerge about the device.