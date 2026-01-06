Redmi Note 15 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Which is the best phone under ₹25,000? Price, display, camera and more compared

The sub- ₹25,000 price bracket is currently flush with options, and the newest entrant in this list is the Redmi Note 15 5G, which has made its debut today. The new device takes on one of the most solid choices in this price segment, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G. Here's a look at how the two devices compare.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 vs Redmi Note 15 5G: Display: Redmi Note 15 features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a peak brightness of 3,200 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 also features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, with 1,430 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The two phones are evenly matched in this arena, with the Redmi Note 15 probably having a slight edge due to its higher peak brightness number, but that shouldn’t be a big difference in day-to-day usage.

Performance Redmi Note 15 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, which while being good enough for day-to-day tasks, is no match for the raw power offered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex on the OnePlus Nord CE 5. Moreover, the OnePlus is also paired with faster LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage compared to the LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage on the Note 15.

Camera Redmi Note 15 comes with a 108MP primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Meanwhile, it features a 20MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. It packs a 16MP selfie shooter.

While the OnePlus may look like a weaker camera phone on paper, as we have seen many times in the past, megapixels aren’t exactly the right way to judge camera performance. Instead, the quality of the two cameras can only be judged when they are placed against each other in real-world scenarios.

Battery and charging OnePlus Nord CE 5 comes with a massive 7,100mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 comes with a smaller 5,520mAh battery with 45W charging support.

In terms of software, OnePlus comes with a few uninstallable bloatware apps and no ads, while Redmi’s HyperOS is filled with ads across the UI. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 5 is also upgradable to OxygenOS 16, while HyperOS users will have to wait a while for the Android 16 update.

Feature OnePlus Nord CE 5 Redmi Note 15 5G Display 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz Refresh Rate

Up to 1430 nits peak brightness 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz Refresh Rate

Up to 3200 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex + Arm Mali-G615 MC6 GPU Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 + Adreno 710 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X + 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 8GB LPDDR4X + 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 (Expandable up to 1TB) Rear Cameras 50MP Main (Sony LYT-600, OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide 108MP Main + 8MP Ultra-wide Front Camera 16MP with 1080p 60fps video recording 20MP with 1080p 30fps video recording Battery & Charging 7100mAh with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging 5520mAh with 45W fast charging Software Oxygen OS 15 (Android 15) Xiaomi Hyper OS 2 (Android 15) Software support 4 years OS + 6 years security updates 4 years OS + 6 years security updates Biometrics In-display optical fingerprint In-display fingerprint Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB 2.0 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Durability IP65 IP65 / IP66 Dust & Splash resistant MIL-STD-810H certified

Pricing and verdict: Redmi Note 15 is priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is also priced at ₹22,999 for the same variant.

Despite the new entrant, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 continues to be one of the most complete devices in the segment with its Dimensity 8350 processor, big 7,100mAh battery and Full HD+ AMOLED display.

