Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual price hiked: Details here

Xiaomi had announced a price hike for its smartphones earlier this year after the implementation of new GST rules. Now, the company has increased the prices of a few of its products in the Redmi line-up. Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual and Redmi Note 8 are more expensive and the revised prices have already reflected on Xiaomi’s website.

Redmi 8 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage model price has been hiked from 8,999 to ₹9,299 which is a hike of ₹300. The price before the GST hike was ₹7,999

Redmi 8A Dual’s base variant that comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage is now priced at Rs. 7,299 which is Rs. 300 dearer than the price it was pegged at after the GST rate hike from 12% to 18%. The device was initially released at a price of Rs. 6,499. Another variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs. 7,999 and Xiaomi has decided to let it remain at the same price point.

Redmi Note 8, another popular mid-range device has received a price hike of ₹500. The device with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹11,499, up from ₹10,999. The 6GB RAM variant price is unchanged at ₹13,999.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the new prices have also been implemented in brick and mortar stores.

It is still not exactly clear why the prices have been hiked for just a few variants. We will update this space once we get a clearer picture from the smartphone brand.

Xiaomi had recently resumed sales of its devices in orange and green zones after the second phase of lockdown ended on 3 May. The company also launched its flagship smartphone Mi 10 in India starting at a price of ₹49,999.

