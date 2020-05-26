Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale today in India: Price, offers, other details

Redmi Note 9 Pro is Xiaomi’s mid-range champion and the company will be conducting a sale for the device. The smartphone was launched back in March but had been facing problems to conduct sales due to lockdown. After the country eased lockdown restrictions, Xiaomi has resumed sales of smartphones in green, orange and red zones. Initially, the device was only allowed to sell in green and orange zones. Red zones were allowed to resume e-commerce activities after 17 May. The sale will happen on Xiaomi's official site and Amazon India from 12pm today.

Price

The pricing of the Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and the higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹16,999. The device will be sold in three colour variants: Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black and Glacier White. On its own website, the company is offering double data with ₹298/398 Unlimited Packs and unlimited calling + Airtel Thanks benefits for Airtel customers.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and offers a 6.67-inch display with a punch hole on the top centre. The device is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and Xiaomi has introduced a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The device gets a dedicated microSD card slot that can support cards of up to 512GB along with the dual-SIM compatibility.

The battery on the device is a 5020mAh unit that will support 18W fast charging out of the box. Xiaomi claims that the device is P2i splash proof with nano-coating technology which, according to the manufacturer, will protect against spills and splashes.

In terms of camera, the device gets a quad-camera setup. The primary lens is a 48MP unit with Night Mode. The device also gets an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP Macro Camera and a 2MP depth sensor to assist with the AI Portrait Mode. The device gets a 16MP front facing shooter which also provides AI Portrait.

