The Amazon Great Indian Festival will start in just a few days from now and the company has announced their offers in one of the best-selling categories, smartphones. The offers are available on budget, mid-range and premium devices. The company is also offering an instant discount on products bought via HDFC Credit and Debit cards.

Here’s the list of smartphone offers in the mid-range segment:

Redmi Note 9: The phone will start from ₹10,999. It will also have an additional 10% off on HDFC cards. The Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It gets a 48MP quad-camera, a 6.53inch FHD+ display, a 5020mAH battery unit and 22.5W fast charging.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: This phone will see a first-time price drop and will be available starting ₹12,999 with 6 months no-cost EMI. This product will also have an additional 10% off on HDFC cards. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Quad Cameras and a 5020mAH battery unit.





Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: This phone will also have a price drop and will start from ₹15,999 with 12 months no-cost EMI. This product will also have an additional 10% off on HDFC cards.

It comes with a 64MP quad-camera, 32MP selfie camera, 33W fast charger inside the box. It is powered by the Snapdragon 720G Processor and gets a 5020mAH battery unit. The screen size is 6.67-inch with FHD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M21: The price for this device will start from ₹12,999 with 6 months no-cost EMIs. It will also get an additional 10% off on HDFC cards. The device gets a 48MP triple camera, 6000mAH battery, and a Full HD+ sAMOLED Display.

Samsung Galaxy M31: This phone will be available starting ₹15,499 and will get 6 month No Cost EMI offers and a limited period additional Amazon Pay cashback of ₹1,000. The additional 10% off on HDFC cards offer stands valid for this device.

The phone comes with a 64MP quad camera and a 6000mAH battery. The screen is a FHD+ sAMOLED Display.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: This will be the first time this smartphone will sell at a discounted price. It will start at ₹18,499 with 6 months No-cost EMI. This product will also have an additional 10% off on HDFC cards.

This phone comes with a 64MP Sony IMX 682 sensor and a 32MP selfie camera as well. The smartphone also has an Infinity O sAMOLED Display and a 6000mAH battery unit with a 25W fast charger in the box.

OPPO A52: The price for this smartphone will start from ₹13,990 with 6 months No-cost EMI. This product will also have an additional 10% off on HDFC cards.

This smartphone with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage has a 5000mAH battery, a Snapdragon 665 Octacore processor and FHD + Neo Display. It also comes with an AI Quad Camera setup which includes - 12MP+8MP+2MP+2MP AI quad rear camera and a 16MP front camera.

