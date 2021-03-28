Redmi planning to launch new gaming phone with Dimensity 1200 chipset

While this can’t be pitched directly against chipset’s like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, the chipset does have a slightly higher clocked frequency

Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup is often considered to be a good fit for users looking for value for money. However, the company might be aiming much higher with its next device. Redmi’s General Manager teased a new gaming smartphone some time ago. Now, there’s new information about a Redmi smartphone that is aiming to target the gaming audience.

The phone is expected to get an OLED display panel. However, Xiaomi might introduce a punch hole on the display. To support the demanding hardware of the smartphone, the device might get a 5000mAh battery unit. This unit has been reported to get a 65W fast charger which is expected to completely charge the device in 30 minutes.

Another factor that will help it compete with other players in the segment are shoulder triggers which offer greater functionality as well as more screen space to operate with. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

via Gsmarena

