Redmi India has announced that it will be launching the Redmi Note 10T in India. This will be the first Redmi device that will be capable of using 5G network. The company has announced that the new device will launch on 20 July.

The Redmi Note 10T will be a rebranded version of the Poco M3 Pro that is available at a price of ₹15,999 for the version with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 10T is also expected to priced in the same price segment.

The Redmi Note 10T will feature a triple-lens camera setup with the primary lens being a 48MP unit. The camera placement is also identical to the Poco M3 Pro. However, the Redmi Note 10T will feature a different design around the module. The rest of the camera lens will be 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

On the front, the device will get a punch hole to house the front camera. The front camera is an 8MP unit.

The Redmi Note 10T will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that supports 5G connectivity. The phone will come with an LCD display, unlike the rest of the Redmi Note 10 devices. The 6.5-inch display will have a FullHD+ resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone will also get 18W charging speed out of the box. The device will be get a 5000 mAh battery unit. While the device does come with a memory card slot that can support up to 1TB microSD cards, it is a hybrid SIM slot. On the plus side, the device gets Dual SIM 5G.

