Subscribe

Rednote joins wave of Chinese firms releasing open-source AI models

REDNOTE-CHINA/ (PIX):Rednote joins wave of Chinese firms releasing open-source AI models

Reuters
Published9 Jun 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Advertisement
Rednote joins wave of Chinese firms releasing open-source AI models
Rednote joins wave of Chinese firms releasing open-source AI models

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's Rednote, one of the country's most popular social media platforms, has released an open-source large language model, joining a wave of Chinese tech firms making their artificial intelligence models freely available.

Advertisement

The approach contrasts with many U.S. tech giants like OpenAI and Google, which have kept their most advanced models proprietary, though some American firms including Meta have also released open-source models.

You may be interested in

79% OFF

Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

    ₹3699

    ₹17800

    Get This

    74% OFF

    Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

      ₹2833

      ₹11000

      Get This

      55% OFF

      Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

        ₹44990

        ₹99999

        Get This

        49% OFF

        Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

          ₹23999

          ₹84653.98

          Get This

          40% OFF

          Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

            ₹39990

            ₹19995

            Get This

            46% OFF

            Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

              ₹5104

              ₹9499

              Get This

              47% OFF

              TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

                ₹18990

                ₹35990

                Get This

                70% OFF

                KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

                  ₹4299

                  ₹14500

                  Get This

                  47% OFF

                  Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

                    ₹7999

                    ₹14999

                    Get This

                    42% OFF

                    Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

                      ₹43990

                      ₹75850

                      Get This

                      Open sourcing allows Chinese companies to demonstrate their technological capabilities, build developer communities and spread influence globally at a time when the U.S. has sought to stymie China's tech progress with export restrictions on advanced semiconductors.

                      Rednote's model, called dots.llm1, is available for download on developer platform Hugging Face. A company technical paper describing it was uploaded on Friday.

                      In coding tasks, the model performs comparably to Alibaba's Qwen 2.5 series, though it trails more advanced models such as DeepSeek-V3, the technical paper said.

                      RedNote, also known by its Chinese name Xiaohongshu, is an Instagram-like platform where users share photos, videos, text posts and live streams. The platform gained international attention earlier this year when some U.S. users flocked to the app amid concerns over a potential TikTok ban.

                      Advertisement

                      The company has invested in large language model development since 2023, not long after OpenAI's release of ChatGPT in late 2022.

                      It has accelerated its AI efforts in recent months, launching Diandian, an AI-powered search application that helps users find content on Xiaohongshu's main platform.

                      Other companies that are pursuing an open-source approach include Alibaba which launched Qwen 3, an upgraded version of its model in April.

                      Earlier this year, startup DeepSeek released its low-cost R1 model as open-source software, shaking up the global AI industry due to its competitive performance despite being developed at a fraction of the cost of Western rivals.

                      (Reporting by Liam Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

                       
                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsRednote joins wave of Chinese firms releasing open-source AI models
                      Read Next Story