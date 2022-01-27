RegTech can help improve compliance

Sudipta Bhattacharjee, partner, Khaitan and Co, said there are concerns over technology outpacing laws and regulation, and thee regulatory vacuums can hurt live technologies. He said a regulatory sandbox is key because if useful disruptive technology is banned, then it would just be driven underground but it would not disappear. He said the success of Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, and other digital payment platforms shows that India was ready for cryptocurrencies. It cannot be considered in binaries, wherein the government introduces its own digital currency, but bans the rest, as this is a dangerous approach, he said. The government is aware of the hundreds of use cases of blockchain wants to leverage the technology to ensure targeted delivery of benefits and subsidies, he said. The crypto bill must have a broad-based approach, and consider issues associated with currencies like Bitcoin, he said. India’s renewable energy policies must also be integrated and policymaking has to intervene if cryptos take an ecological toll.