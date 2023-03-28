Regulators instruct telecom operators to promptly notify of any network disruption1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Telecom operators must report to the TRAI in case of continuous outages for a period of more than four hours. The report must be submitted within 24 hours of their occurrence, says TRAI.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed all telecom service providers to promptly inform them of any network outages and provide a detailed account of the root causes and subsequent corrective measures taken.
