The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed all telecom service providers to promptly inform them of any network outages and provide a detailed account of the root causes and subsequent corrective measures taken.

Telecom operators must report to the TRAI in case of continuous outages for a period of more than four hours. The report must be submitted within 24 hours of their occurrence.

In a statement, the telecom authority said that incidences of major network outages of telecom networks are occurring due to technical reasons or due to natural calamities, and are not reported by the operators.

The direction will come into force with immediate effect.

These major network outages in the country for a prolonged duration, especially in border and hilly areas, adversely affect the availability or quality of service in affected areas, TRAI pointed out.

To understand the root cause of major network outages and get relevant support from local authorities, it has decided to collect information about any such outage at the district level.

(With inputs from ANI)