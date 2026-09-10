‘Reheating leftovers’: Samsung, Motorola crash Apple’s iPhone Duo launch with memes and teasers

The long-standing tech rivalry between Samsung and Apple spilled over into a full-blown social media roast as Apple unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro and its first-ever foldable, the iPhone Duo. Within minutes of Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” keynote, Samsung Mobile US took to X to deliver a masterclass in corporate trolling.

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The South Korean tech giant, which has dominated the foldable smartphone market since the original Galaxy Fold in 2019, wasted no time firing shots. Even before Apple officially unveiled its foray into the foldable space, Samsung set the tone with a preemptive swipe: “So far, so same” along with the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch.

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As Apple showcased the camera upgrades and design tweaks on its flagship iPhone 18 Pro, Samsung continued its relentless commentary. The brand suggested the new model was a mere iteration of the iPhone 17 Pro, posting, “It’s feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel…”.

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Foldable Face-Off The core of Samsung's banter, however, was reserved for Apple's foldable debut. Anticipating the reveal of the much-rumoured iPhone Duo, Samsung flexed its own superiority in multi-panel hardware. The company posted, “Making us wait? Fine. We’ll be over here, folding 3 ways” referring to its Galaxy Z TriFold, which features a three-panel design.

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Once the iPhone Duo officially broke cover, Samsung delivered its most viral punchline of the night, continuing with another dig, writing, “Let us know when you’re done reheating our leftovers 😉”.

Some of these posts quickly surpassed the one-million-impression mark, turning the product launch into a trending social media spectacle.

Not wanting to be left out of the foldable spotlight, Motorola also crashed the party. Dropping a strategic Instagram Reel shortly after the iPhone Duo announcement, the Lenovo-owned brand teased a brand-new Razr model.

“That feeling when you hang up, and your razr says everything you didn’t. 😏 Some are just discovering it. We’ve been making it even better. Just wait for our next move. 👀” Motorola captioned the video, which walks viewers through a 22-year history of Razr devices, culminating in the silhouette of a new, thicker, book-style foldable smartphone.

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This marks a notable departure from the Razr's signature clamshell flip design, directly challenging the broader screen ratio of Apple's new device.

Duolingo enters chat The banter quickly expanded beyond smartphone manufacturers when Samsung tagged the popular language-learning app Duolingo, poking fun at Apple’s uncharacteristic 'Duo' nomenclature.

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Samsung wrote, “I’m so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity”.

Never one to shy away from social media trends, Duolingo responded with a post referencing a viral meme, writing, “when an ugly stranger calls you twin,” while also taking a “No Brand” jab at Samsung.

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Samsung wrapped up its commentary by critiquing the iPhone Duo’s StandBy mode being repurposed as a bedside clock. “Not the bed side clock. It’s giving groundhog day,” the company posted.

Samsung’s social media strategy has long relied on poking fun at Apple during product launches, having previously targeted the iPhone maker's camera features, sleep-tracking capabilities, and other software updates.

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