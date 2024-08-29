Reliance Industries Ltd's 47th AGM featured major tech updates, including AI services Jio Phonecall AI and Jio Brain, the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer, Jio TvOS, and advancements in Jio Home IoT and JioTV+ for a smarter, more connected home experience.

Reliance Industries Ltd is conducting its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. During this significant event, Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed an impressive 3.5 million shareholders, sharing several major updates. From expanding access to artificial intelligence and cloud storage for Jio users to introducing Jio TvOS, here are all the tech announcements made:

Jio Phonecall AI Akash Ambani also introduced Jio Phonecall AI, a pioneering service that integrates AI into everyday phone calls. This feature enables users to record, store, transcribe, summarize, and translate calls automatically, simplifying communication and enhancing productivity.

Jio Brain The company also expanded on its AI ambitions with the introduction of Jio Brain. This suite of AI tools is designed to accelerate AI adoption, enhance decision-making, and improve customer insights across Reliance's businesses. The initiative aims to make AI more accessible and affordable by establishing a national AI infrastructure supported by gigawatt-scale data centers powered by green energy.

Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer In line with its AI vision, Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer, providing Jio users with up to 100 GB of free cloud storage starting this Diwali. This initiative is intended to make cloud data storage and AI services more affordable and accessible to everyone.

Introducing Jio TvOS Kiran Thomas, President of Reliance Jio, revealed the launch of Jio TvOS, a fully home-grown operating system designed for the Jio Set Top Box. Jio TvOS promises an upgraded viewing experience with support for Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, ensuring a richer and more immersive home entertainment system.

Smart Home Integration with Jio Home IoT Jio is also advancing its IoT solutions. The Jio Home IoT, integrated with Jio TvOS, enhances home automation by ensuring seamless compatibility between smart devices through Matter-compliant solutions. This integration allows users to control all their smart devices from a single, unified platform, making home management more intuitive and responsive.

The Future of Entertainment with JioTV+ Akash Ambani highlighted that JioTV+ offers access to over 860 live TV channels in HD and integrates content from popular services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hotstar, all in one place.

Enhancing Home Connectivity with Jio Home Akash Ambani discussed the latest enhancements in Jio Home. These improvements aim to make homes smarter and more connected. Jio has made significant strides in digital home services, providing millions of users with ultra-fast internet, seamless video streaming, and access to top OTT applications through its Jio Home Broadband and Jio Set Top Box.