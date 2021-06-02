Jio and Google have also partnered for a new Android-based operating system, JioOS for entry-level affordable smartphones

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd has announced the date for its Annual General Meeting. The company, in a letter to stock exchanges, has announced that the AGM will be conducted on 24 June at 2 PM. Similar to last year's event, the AGM will be conducted virtually. The event can be live-streamed through YouTube for general public and shareholders can view it through Google meet.

Affordable Jio 5G Smartphone

Last year, Reliance Industries announced that Google has invested ₹33,737 crore in the Indian company giving the global tech-giant a 7.7% stake in Jio. The company is expected to finally launch an affordable 5G smartphone, built in partnership with Google. Jio and Google have also partnered for a new Android-based operating system, JioOS for entry-level affordable smartphones.

5G Network

Reliance Industries Limited, in its annual report, has claimed that it is accelerating the rollout of digital platforms and indigenously-developed next-generation 5G stack.

The report claimed that Reliance Jio has built sufficient network capacity for the next 300 million mobile broadband subscribers, over 50 million fibre homes and 50 million micro, small and medium businesses.

Back in 2018, Miguel Nunes, the Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm had claimed the chipset manufacturer was in talks with Reliance Jio to launch laptops. The official had also hinted that these laptops will come with cellular connectivity. Cellular connectivity on laptops can fill the gaps in terms of broadband reach in the country.

The laptop is expected to feature entry-level specs and be powered by the Android operating system.

In its annual report, the company has claimed that over the next few years, Jio would focus on creating a "robust" wireline network across the country, offering high-speed connectivity and a bouquet of digital services to every home and enterprise. The launch of the new affordable products could help provide the required base for this digital expansion.

