Reliance Digital electronics sale: Offers on Apple AirPods, iPhone 13 and more

Relaince Digitial is giving Apple Airpods 2nd generation at ₹8,490. The latest Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is selling at a discounted price of ₹65,500.
Reliance Digital is giving exciting offers and discounts on a range of gadgets and electronic appliances. As part of the ongoing Digital India Sale, buyers can get a 10% instant discount on purchases made using leading banks’ cards. They will also get 10% instant discount vouchers with every purchase which will be redeemable on next purchase.
The sale is live on products categories including phones, laptops, TVs, kitchen and home appliances, and more. The discounts are available at Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores and www.reliancedigital.in till August 16. As announced by the company, there are easy finance options as well.
As part of the sale, 65-inch UHD Android TVs with 2-year warranty are available at a starting price of ₹49,990. Price of the 43-inch TV with 2-year warranty starts at ₹19,990. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Dynamic Amoled 2X display is selling at a never before price in the ongoing sale.
Discounts on Apple products
Apple Airpods 2nd generation is available at ₹8,490. The latest Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is selling at a discounted price of ₹65,500. Similarly, the Apple iPhone 12 with 64GB storage and iPhone 11 with 128GB storage can be purchased at ₹53,300 and ₹47,900, respectively.
Discounts on laptops and home appliances
In Reliance Digital sale, HP Smart Sim Laptop equipped with Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM and 512 SSD storage is up for sale at ₹43,999. Other offers include EMI of ₹1295 and 100GB free data from Reliance Jio.
Asus’s gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage is exclusively at ₹55,990 at an EMI of just ₹4,666. All shoppers will get assured gifts and a few lucky winners stand a chance to win cars, bikes, TVs, phones!
Deals on home appliances include Samsung dishwasher at a never before price of ₹29,990 and a Philips garment steamer worth ₹9,990 free. With the purchase of a side-by side refrigerator, customers will get exciting gifts including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets and mini bars. In the sale, front-load washing machine with 2-year warranty is selling at a starting price of ₹18,990. Breakfast combos of small appliances start from ₹1,799. Additionally, consumers can get off-season discounts up to 60% on air conditioners and more. Price of microwave ovens starts at just at ₹6,490.
