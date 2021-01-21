Reliance Digital unveils offers on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs: Details here

Reliance Digital is conducting a ‘ Digital India Sale’ where it will be offerings deals on electronics. The retailer will conduct the sale from 22 January to 26 January.

Reliance Digital is offering 10% instant discount of up to ₹10,000 on Citi, ICICI & Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit & Credit Cards for EMI/Non EMI transactions. This benefit can also be availed on Consumer Durable loan transactions on Kotak Mahindra Bank & ICICI Bank including cardless EMI transaction.

Buyers can also get EMI options across product categories including televisions, home appliances, mobile phones, laptops, accessories, wearables, and more. Customers can choose between Reliance Digital store and My Jio Stores or online at reliancedigital.in to avail the benefits. The platform is also offering insta-Delivery (delivery in less than 3 hours) and Store Pick-up options from their nearest stores.

The iPhone 12 mini will start at a price of Rs. 49,650 and Samsung Watch LTE (42mm) will start at ₹15,999. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB can be purchased at a price of Rs. 39,999.

In terms of laptops, the platform will be offering Dell Inspiron 5490 with 10th Gen Core i5 Processor, 512 SSD Storage, 8GB RAM, 2GB dedicated graphics memory and pre-installed Microsoft Office at a price of Rs. 61,999.

Consumers can also get Intel 10th Gen i3 Laptops with preinstalled Microsoft Office starting at Rs. 33,999, and Asus E-book 14inch at Rs. 18,999 with 2 year warranty and can avail Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 worth ₹7,799 at just ₹1,000. The brand is also offering a flat 10% off on gaming laptops.

In terms of Smart TVs, the sale is offering of 32-inch Smart TVs (Hisense, Toshiba, OnePlus and TCL& Iffalcon) with 2 years warranty starting at ₹12,490 and the Samsung 50-inch QLED Smart TV at ₹64,990 with 2 years warranty & cashback offers.

Customers buying LG OLED TVs will get freebies worth up to Rs. 64,990 with 3 years warranty & a free Netflix subscription for 3 months. Customers can get 55-inch UHD Smart Android TV’s with 2 years warranty starting at ₹34,990 with freebies worth up to ₹10,000.

