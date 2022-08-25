Reliance Jio 5G services may launch on August 29, JioPhone 5G also expected

Reliance Jio 5G services may launch on August 29, JioPhone 5G also expected2 min read . 09:12 AM IST
- Reliance Jio’s 45th AGM will be hosted on August 29. The telco may announce its 5G network services along with JioPhone 5G and more
Reliance Jio has announced to host its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29. The event is expected to witness the launch of the company’s 5G services in the country. It is also rumoured that the company may also announce its 5G phone at the event- JioPhone 5G. The Mukesh Ambani telecom company has been working on its 5G services for some time now. It is expected that Jio 5G may first release in 13 cities only. This may include Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Jio was the highest bidder in the recently held spectrum auction, especially in 700Hz band.
Jio’s 45th AGM will be a virtual event, similar to the previous year. The telecom is expected to make announcements related to Reliance Jio’s future, Reliance Digital, and the oil to the chemical unit (O2C). Speculations also suggest that the company may put its Jio platform to IPO in the near future.
JioPhone 5G: What to expect
Another major announcement expected at Jio’s 45th AGM is the launch of the company's first 5G phone- JioPhone 5G. As per online reports, the upcoming phone will be developed in collaboration with Google. The smartphone is expected to come with a large 6.5-inch screen with HD+ quality. It may feature an IPS display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.
JioPhone 5G is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. The handset may come with 4GB RAM paired with 32GB internal storage capacity. It is likely that the device may run on the company’s own PragatiOS and may house a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is said to come with a 18watt charging adapter. There could be a USB Type-C port for charging.
The smartphone may come in-built with Jio apps as well as Google Play Services. On the camera front, JioPhone 5G is expected to have a 13MP+2MP dual sensor at the back. As far as the pricing is concerned, the smartphone is likely to be priced under ₹10,000.
