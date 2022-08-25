Reliance Jio 5G services may launch on August 29, JioPhone 5G also expected

Reliance Jio has announced to host its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29. The event is expected to witness the launch of the company’s 5G services in the country. It is also rumoured that the company may also announce its 5G phone at the event- JioPhone 5G. The Mukesh Ambani telecom company has been working on its 5G services for some time now. It is expected that Jio 5G may first release in 13 cities only. This may include Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Jio was the highest bidder in the recently held spectrum auction, especially in 700Hz band.

