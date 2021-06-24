OPEN APP
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani stated that the 5G network being developed by Reliance Jio has achieved data speeds of 1 Gbps. The telecom service provider recently received necessary regulatory approvals as well as trial spectrum for 5G field trials, he informed during the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Thursday.

"As I speak to you, the entire 5G standalone network has been installed in our data centres across the nation and also at our trial sites in Navi Mumbai. We're confident of being the first to launch a full-fledged 5G service," Ambani said.

"And because of our converged, future-proof architecture, Jio's network is uniquely positioned to quickly and seamlessly upgrade from 4G to 5G. To develop the end-to-end 5G ecosystem, we are now working with leading global partners to develop a full range of 5G capable devices. The Jio technology is well positioned to create compelling applications for the consumers and enterprises spanning healthcare, education, entertainment, retail and other key verticals of the economy," the RIL Chairman further stated.

Earlier, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai joined the AGM virtually to announce that Reliance Jio will join forces with Google Cloud for a 5G collaboration. Under this collaboration, Reliance will move its core retail business to Google Cloud's infrastructure, he added.

"It'll help more than a billion Indians connect to faster and better internet, support businesses in their digital transformation and help Jio build new services in sector like health, education and more, laying a foundation for next phase of India's digitisation," Pichai said.

"As part of this collaboration, Reliance is also shift its retail core businesses to Google Cloud's infrastructure. They'll be able to take advantage of Google's AI a and machine learning, e-commerce and demand forecasting offers. Harnessing the reliability and performance of Google Cloud will enable these businesses to scale up as needed to respond to customer demand," the Google CEO added.

