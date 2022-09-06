Reliance Jio 6th anniversary offer: What is it and how to avail

Reliance Jio 6th anniversary offer: What is it and how to avail1 min read . 01:07 PM IST
- Reliance Jio 6th anniversary offer provides 6 additional benefits to users recharging with ₹2,999 annual plan. The offer is live from September 3, 2022
Reliance Jio has announced a special offer to celebrate its 6th anniversary. As part of the offer, Reliance Jio users can get 6 benefits with the annual recharge plan of ₹2,999. “6 BIG benefits on 6 years of Jio, with ₹2999 plan. Recharge now," reads the tweet shared by Reliance Jio official Twitter handle.
What is Jio 6th anniversary offer?
Reliance Jio 6th anniversary offer provides 6 additional benefits to users recharging with ₹2,999 annual plan. The offer is live from September 3, 2022. Offer benefits includes:
- Extra Data: Additional 75GB high speed data.
- Travel: Ixigo coupons worth of ₹750 off on ₹4500 and above
- Health: Netmeds coupons offering a minimum of ₹750 off (3 discount coupons each offering 25% - applicable on purchase of ₹1000 and above)
- Fashion: AJIO coupon offering more than ₹750 off on purchase of ₹2990 & above
- Entertainment (Jio Saavn Pro) – Flat 50% discount on 6 months Pro pack
Electronics (Reliance Digital) – Discount worth ₹500 on a purchase of ₹5000
Do note that this is a limited period offer and will end soon. Those interested should get their Jio numbers recharged with the plan soon. Jio 6th anniversary offer is valid for recharge from offline and online channels including Jio.com, MyJio and other online recharge platforms during the offer period. Also, data vouchers and coupons received under the Jio 6th Anniversary offer are non-transferrable.
How do I redeem the Jio’s 6th Anniversary offers coupons?
After recharging your Jio number with ₹2,999 prepaid plan, all vouchers and coupons will be credited to the ‘My Coupons’ section of your personal account in MyJio app. To redeem these coupons, follow the steps below
- Login in MyJio
- Visit Voucher and Coupon Section
- Select the eligible voucher/coupon for redemption
