Reliance Jio AGM today: 5G services, JioPhone 5G and other things to expect

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a large 6.5-inch screen with HD+ quality. The display is likely to be an IPS one with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Powering the JioPhone 5G could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. It may be paired with 4GB RAM and may have 32GB internal storage capacity. It is likely that the device may run on the company’s own PragatiOS and may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is said to come with a 18watt charging adapter. There could be a USB Type-C port for charging.