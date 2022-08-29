Reliance Jio AGM today: 5G services, JioPhone 5G and other things to expect

At today’s event, it is also likely that Jio may bring its first 5G phone. Likely to be dubbed as the JioPhone 5G, it is said to be developed in collaboration with Google.
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will host its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. At the event, the company is expected to make announcements for the 5G network services launch in the country. Reliance Jio Infocomm was the highest bidder in the recently held spectrum auction with the acquisition of 24,740 MHz.
Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier announced that the 5G services may launch in the country by October 12, with a broader roll out in future. Initially, the services may launch in select 13 cities only. This may include Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Kolkata, and Lucknow.
At today’s event, it is also likely that Jio may bring its first 5G phone. Likely to be dubbed as the JioPhone 5G, it is said to be developed in collaboration with Google. The smartphone is likely to be priced under ₹10,000.
The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a large 6.5-inch screen with HD+ quality. The display is likely to be an IPS one with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Powering the JioPhone 5G could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. It may be paired with 4GB RAM and may have 32GB internal storage capacity. It is likely that the device may run on the company’s own PragatiOS and may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is said to come with a 18watt charging adapter. There could be a USB Type-C port for charging.
The smartphone is rumoured to come with in-built with Jio apps as well as Google Play Services. For photography, JioPhone 5G is said to come with a 13MP+2MP dual sensor at the back.
Apart from the 5G rollout, investors also expect announcements on succession; an initial public offering (IPO) of its two subsidiaries Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail; and green energy push among others.
