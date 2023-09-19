Reliance Jio is going to launch Jio AirFiber, a wireless internet solution today, September 19. This service is intended for both homes and offices and offers impressive speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, making it ideal for activities like high-definition video streaming, online gaming, and lag-free video conferencing.

The launch of Jio AirFiber on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was announced by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, during the 2023 Annual General Meeting on August 28. Jio AirFiber features parental controls, support for Wi-Fi 6, and an integrated security firewall.

Jio AirFiber is set to tap into a massive untapped market of over 200 million Indian households. Jio AirFiber is expected to be competitively priced, estimated at around ₹6,000, possibly slightly higher due to the inclusion of a portable device unit.

Jio AirFiber distinguishes itself from Jio Fiber by utilising 5G technology to provide high-speed internet access.

Jio AirFiber is a Fixed Wireless Access solution that delivers high-speed connectivity of up to 1 Gbps to both homes and offices. It accommodates multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes, all while maintaining top-notch internet speed.

While Jio Fiber relies on wired fiber optic cables, Jio AirFiber takes a wireless approach, establishing direct connections between homes and offices through wireless signals. This eliminates the need for fiber cables and depends on clear line-of-sight communication with Jio towers. Jio AirFiber offers speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, exceeding the 1 Gbps speed of Jio Fiber. However, the actual speed of Jio AirFiber can vary based on proximity to the nearest tower.

One key advantage of Jio AirFiber is its extensive coverage potential, as it doesn't rely on physical infrastructure limitations like Jio Fiber. It's designed to be a user-friendly plug-and-play solution.