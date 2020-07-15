Reliance Jio has announced a new product called Jio Glass. The new product is aimed at enhancing the virtual space by making it more interactive using 3D avatars, holographic content and even normal video conferencing features.

The Jio Glass weighs just 75gms and comes with personalized audio. In order to access content on the device, the company will provide a simple cable that can be attached to the smartphone in order to access different use case scenarios.

The Jio Glass can use 3D avatars to make interactions better in the virtual world. The company will also allow designed discussions by sharing 3D holograms.

According to the company, Jio Glass will get support from 25 apps for now. The Glass can be used for educational purposes using holographic content.

Reliance Industries also announced a new stakeholder in Jio Platforms. The company has announced Google as a new strategic partner. The company has claimed that the search giant will invest ₹33,737 crore with a stake of 7.7%. This takes the total investment by stakeholders to ₹1,52,056 crore.

Before the Google announcement, Reliance Industries had sold stakes worth ₹1,18,318.45 crore which includes investors like Facebook. While the lockdown and times of uncertainty hit the share values of most companies, Reliance Industries has managed to soar through by an increment of over 120% since the lockdown began in mid-March. Other major investors and collaborators from the tech world include chipset makers Intel and Qualcomm.

