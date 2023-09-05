Reliance Jio is celebrating its 7th anniversary by offering additional benefits with select prepaid plans. These include 7GB extra data with the ₹299 plan, 14GB extra data with the ₹749 plan, and 21GB extra data with the ₹2,999 annual plan. These offers are available until September 30 and also include discounts on McDonald's, Reliance Digital, flights, hotels, AJIO, and Netmeds. Here is everything you need to know.

₹ 299 plan

For just ₹299, Reliance Jio offers a daily data allowance of 2GB, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS. As a special perk, this Jio prepaid plan also includes an extra 7GB of data, as part of the Jio anniversary offer. The plan remains valid for 28 days.

₹ 749 plan

Priced at ₹749, this Jio prepaid plan encompasses a daily data allocation of 2GB, unlimited voice calling, and 100 daily SMS. Additionally, customers receive an extra 14GB of data, distributed as two 7GB data coupons. The plan offers a generous validity period of 90 days.

₹ 2,999 plan

The annual Jio prepaid plan priced at ₹2,999 includes a daily data allowance of 2.5GB, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS. As part of its special benefits, customers receive an additional 21GB of data, distributed in the form of three 7GB data coupons.

This recharge plan also offers a complimentary McDonald's meal with purchases of ₹149 and above. Furthermore, subscribers can avail a 10 percent discount at Reliance Digital, up to ₹1,500 off on flights, and a 15 percent discount on hotels (up to ₹4,000 with Yatra). Additionally, customers enjoy a 20 percent discount on AJIO and a 20 percent discount on Netmeds (up to ₹800).

These Jio prepaid plan offers are currently accessible through the company's official website and app. It is essential to note that the new Jio anniversary offer will remain valid until September 30.