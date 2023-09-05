Reliance Jio celebrates 7th anniversary with bonus benefits on THESE plans. Check details1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Reliance Jio offers additional data and discounts on select prepaid plans for its 7th anniversary. Offer valid until September 30.
Reliance Jio is celebrating its 7th anniversary by offering additional benefits with select prepaid plans. These include 7GB extra data with the ₹299 plan, 14GB extra data with the ₹749 plan, and 21GB extra data with the ₹2,999 annual plan. These offers are available until September 30 and also include discounts on McDonald's, Reliance Digital, flights, hotels, AJIO, and Netmeds. Here is everything you need to know.