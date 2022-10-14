Reliance Jio discontinues some major bundled Disney hotstar plans: Check details

This was spotted first by TelecomTalk, and the list of plans which been removed so far include the ₹601 plan, ₹499 plan, ₹799 plan, ₹1099 plan, ₹333 plan, ₹419 plan, ₹583 plan, ₹783 plan and ₹1199 plan all of which are no longer available to recharge on the platform. However, users who have already recharged with one of these mentioned plans will likely be able to continue using it till the validity lasts.