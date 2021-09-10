Reliance Jio has discontinued two prepaid plans under for JioPhone subscribers. The disbanded plans were worth ₹39 and ₹69. They have been removed from Jio's website and MyJio app. The cheapest JioPhone prepaid plan available now is worth ₹75.

Reliance Jio was scheduled to launch its affordable Android smartphone JioPhone Next today, but the rollout has been postponed to sometime around Diwali. The company was expected to launch new plans with the device to replace the discontinued plans. However, subscribers will now have to wait for cheaper plans.

Both ₹39 and ₹69 prepaid plans offered with a validity of 14 days. The ₹39 plan came with 100MB daily data, whereas the ₹69 plan had 0.5GB of daily data. Both plans offered unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS, along with access to Jio apps.

The cheapest JioPhone prepaid plan worth ₹75 offers a validity of 28 days and 0.1GB data daily along with 200MB additional data. The plan comes with unlimited calling and 50 free SMS.

Jio has also ended the Buy 1 Get 1 free offer with its JioPhone prepaid plans. The offer allowed subscribers to get the next recharge for free on paying for the same pack previously. It was launched during the onset of Covid-19 pandemic to help economically weaker groups stay connected, but has been discontinued as situation improved.

Meanwhile, JioPhone Next will be launched around Diwali now. The device has been delayed due to the semiconductor shortage.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced the launch of JioPhone Next during the conglomerate's AGM in June this year. Jio Phone Next has been designed in partnership with Google and it is for those who are looking to upgrade from 2G to 4G connectivity.

The JioPhone Next is built with features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.