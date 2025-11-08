Reliance Jio expands free Google AI Pro offer to all age groups: How to claim it and what all it offers

Reliance Jio has begun offering its users complimentary access to Google AI Pro for 18 months, marking the latest development in its partnership with the US-based tech giant. The telecom operator had first announced the collaboration last week, promising extended access to Gemini’s premium AI features at no cost.

Offer Now Open to All Users Initially, Jio stated that the offer would only be available to users aged between 18 and 25, with plans to expand the rollout at a later stage. However, in a welcome surprise, the company has now opened up the promotion to users of all age groups, allowing even those above 25 to activate the free subscription.

How to Claim the Free Google AI Pro Subscription To be eligible, customers must have an active Jio SIM card with an unlimited 5G plan. Once that condition is met, claiming the free Gemini Pro subscription is straightforward:

Open the MyJio app (or download it if you do not already have it). On the home page, look for the “Early access” banner at the top. Tap “Claim now” within the banner. A new browser window will open, displaying the details of the offer. Scroll down and select “Agree” to confirm. After completing these steps, users can visit the Gemini app to verify that their Pro subscription has been successfully activated.

What’s Included in Google AI Pro Ordinarily priced at ₹1,950 per month, the Google AI Pro plan offers significantly enhanced capabilities compared to the free version. Subscribers gain access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, which unlocks advanced tools for image creation, coding, and in-depth research.

One of the standout features is Veo 3.1 Fast, which enables users to generate AI-powered videos directly from text prompts—complete with sound and dialogue. The plan also enhances the Gemini Code Assist IDE extensions and the Gemini Command Line Interface (CLI) with increased usage limits.

Beyond these, Pro users benefit from a seamless AI experience across Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Drive. The subscription includes 2TB of cloud storage, along with access to Whisk, Flow, and NotebookLM with higher rate limits.

