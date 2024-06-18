Reliance Jio faces major service outage across India; netizens react with hilarious memes
Reliance Jio faces a major service outage affecting access to popular apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and Google. 54% of complaints are about mobile internet issues, 38% relate to Jio Fiber disruptions, and 7% report mobile network problems.
Reliance Jio is grappling with a widespread service outage that has left users across the nation unable to access key applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube, and Google. According to data from Downdetector, a significant 54 percent of the complaints are related to issues with mobile internet connectivity.