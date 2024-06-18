Reliance Jio is grappling with a widespread service outage that has left users across the nation unable to access key applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube, and Google. According to data from Downdetector, a significant 54 percent of the complaints are related to issues with mobile internet connectivity.

Meanwhile, 38 percent of the reported problems pertain to disruptions in the Jio Fiber service, and 7 percent of users are experiencing difficulties with mobile networks.

This outage has sparked considerable frustration among Jio customers who rely on these services for daily communication and entertainment. Social media platforms are abuzz with complaints and queries, as users seek answers and updates on when normal service will resume.

The root cause of the outage remains unclear, and Reliance Jio has yet to issue an official statement addressing the situation. As technicians work to restore full functionality, affected customers are advised to remain patient and keep an eye on official channels for further updates.

Amidst the ongoing issues with Jio services, numerous users have taken to social media to express their frustration over the lack of connectivity. An X user with the handle Anoop_K_Nair tweeted, "@reliancejio Your network is down for VPN connectivity across India? JioFiber...multiple company VPNs are unable to connect through JioFiber. Switched to a different provider to continue..pls check."

Another user commented, "Hey bhagwaan! Dushman de hazar but Net na de jio ka."

Meanwhile, netizens have turned to humor to cope with the situation, flooding social media with a new wave of memes. Here are some of the funniest ones circulating online.

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more.)

