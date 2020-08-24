Reliance Jio ’s JioNews has been made available to JioFiber customers using the Jio set-top-box. The company’s News platform can be used to access news in the form of videos, e-papers, magazines and more.

Reliance JioNews service is a platform that bundles content from various news providers and publishers. The JioNews platform claims to offer 350 e-papers and over 800 magazines. The content range also includes videos and picture galleries. One of the biggest USPs of the news platform is the support for different regional languages.

Users can customize their feed by selecting different providers and even bookmark certain magazines. The platform also offers trending topics and breaking news alerts. The JioNews digital platform also supports voice command to search news.

“The addition of JioNews App on the set-top-box further enriches JioFiber’s content offering through its Set-Top-Box (STB) which already allows JioFiber subscribers to access several popular OTT apps across entertainment, health, music, sports, education, news and other genres apart from access to Jio’s own apps like JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioTV+ etc. With JioNews, the smart news aggregator app, Jio now offers an even more comprehensive user experience," the company said in a note mentioned in an HT Tech report.

New Jio Fiber customers can also opt for annual packages to avail access to premium content from OTTs like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and more. The company offers six different packages: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Titanium. The Bronze plan starts at ₹8,388 for a year and goes all the way to Titanium which costs over 1 lakh for a year.

