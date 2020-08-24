Reliance Jio Fiber users get access to JioNews

“The addition of JioNews App on the set-top-box further enriches JioFiber’s content offering through its Set-Top-Box (STB) which already allows JioFiber subscribers to access several popular OTT apps across entertainment, health, music, sports, education, news and other genres apart from access to Jio’s own apps like JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioTV+ etc. With JioNews, the smart news aggregator app, Jio now offers an even more comprehensive user experience," the company said in a note mentioned in an HT Tech report.