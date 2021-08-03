Reliance Jio is offering prepaid packs under its new Jio Freedom Plans. The new packs come with no daily limit but still most of the benefits offered by other prepaid plans in terms of validity and complimentary benefits.

Here are all the plans offered Jio Freedom Plans:

₹127 Plan: The cheapest Freedom Plan offers 15 days of validity along with 12GB of data without any daily limit. Additionally, users get free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

₹247 Plan: The pack offers 30 days validity and 25GB data limit. This plan also gets gets access to all complimentary Jio services. Voice calling is free with all the Freedom Plans.

₹447 Plan: Reliance Jio is offering 60 days of validity with the plan and 50GB of data with no limit on daily use. The plan also gets all the complimentary benefits.

₹597 Plan: This plan offers 90 days of validity along with 75GB data. It also gets access to free calling, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

₹2,397 Plan: The plan offers 365 days of validity and offers 365GB of total data without daily limit. The data plan also gets benefits similar to the above-mentioned plans. This is the most expensive Freedom Plan with the maximum validity and data.

The new plans offered by Reliance Jio are suitable for users who require larger amounts of data on select days. Without the daily limit, the users won't have to be restricted due to fair usage policy (FUP).

