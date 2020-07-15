Google and Jio and coming together to launch a new Android-based operating system which will be used to build affordable smartphones.

Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani announced that the new operating system is aimed at developing new smartphones that will be accessible to massive Indian population that still uses 2G. The chairman claimed the Jio plans to make India ‘2G mukt’ by using this new operating system.

Mr. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “Google has empowered millions of Indians to access helpful information and, like Jio, is a force for change and innovation. We welcome Google onboard and are excited about our partnership for what it can deliver to Indians, from universalising Internet usage to deepening the new digital economy and providing a prime mover to India’s economic growth. Together, we hope to play a strong facilitative role in the transformative journey of building a new, Digital India."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also spoke at the Reliance AGM, confirming the tech company's strategic partnership in India with Jio Platforms.

Mr. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, “Reliance Industries, and Jio Platforms in particular, deserve a good deal of credit for India’s digital transformation. The pace and scale of digital transformation in India is hugely inspiring for us and reinforces our view that building products for India first helps us build better products for users everywhere. Google is proud to invest ₹ 33,737 crore into Jio. I am excited that our joint collaboration will focus on increasing access for hundreds of millions of Indians who don’t currently own a smartphone while improving the mobile experience for all."

