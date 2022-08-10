Jio prepaid recharge offer: Price & benefits under Independence Day 2022 plan

Jio prepaid recharge offer: Price & benefits under Independence Day 2022 plan1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- Jio Independence Day 2022 offer has a validity of 365 days and comes with additional benefits worth ₹3,000.
Reliance Jio has announced Independence Day 2022 offer for its prepaid users. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator is giving year-long validity along with benefits worth ₹3,000 for its customers.
Jio Independence Day 2022 offer benefits
The company has introduced a new prepaid plan worth ₹2,999 under the Jio Independence Day offer. The prepaid plan has a validity of 365 days. It offers 2.5GB daily data to Jio consumers along with 100 SMS per day. Once the daily data usage limit gets exhausted, internet speed will drop to 64kbps.
The new plan was announced by the company via its official Twitter handle. “Celebrate freedom with Jio's ₹2999 Independence offer and enjoy free benefits worth ₹3000 🤩," Reliance Jio’s post on Twitter reads.
There are additional benefits worth ₹3,000 for Jio users recharging their prepaid number with the new plan. They will get access to the Jio suite of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud and more. Other benefits include:
- 75GB of additional data
- 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
- ₹750 coupon from Ajio
- ₹750 off on Netmeds
- ₹750 off on Ixigo
Reliance Jio’s other annual prepaid plans
Other than the newly launched ₹2,999 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio offers ₹2,879 and ₹2,545 prepaid plans with yearly validity. Jio’s ₹2,879 prepaid plan has a validity of 365 days. It comes with unlimited calling, 2GB daily data and 100SMS per day along with access to Jio apps and services.
Reliance Jio ₹2,545 prepaid plan, on the other hand, comes with a validity of 336 days. Customers get unlimited calling with the plan in addition to 1.5GB daily data and 100SMS per day. Other benefits include access to Jio apps and services like ioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud and more.
