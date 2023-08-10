comScore
Reliance Jio Independence Day 2023 offer announced on 2,999 plan: Price, benefits and other details
Reliance Jio has introduced an Independence Day 2023 offer catering to its prepaid users. The offer features the annual recharge pack priced at 2,999 that includes calling and data benefits along with other advantages, such as discounts on prominent food delivery services, travel reservations, online shopping, and more. 

Reliance Jio Independence Day 2023 offer details

Here's a comprehensive overview of the offer. Reliance Jio’s 2,999 plan annual plan offers 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice call data, and a quota of 100 SMS per day for a year. Overall, the plan comes with a total data allocation of 912.5GB. 

Along with these fundamental components, the Jio Independence Day Offer 2023 has benefits like 100 discount applicable to Swiggy orders amounting to 249 or higher, along with the potential to save up to 1,500 on flights reserved through Yatra.

Further, there is a 15 percent reduction (up to 4,000) on domestic hotel bookings facilitated by Yatra. Meanwhile, a 200 discount can be availed for orders surpassing 999 for select products on Ajio. The promotion also includes a 20 percent price cut on orders exceeding 999, accompanied by supplementary NMS Supercash when shopping at Netmeds. 

In addition, customers can relish a flat 10 percent discount on specific audio products and domestic appliances acquired through Reliance Digital.

How to Redeem the Jio Independence Day Offer

Step 1: Start by launching the MyJio app on your smartphone

Step 2: Tap on the Recharge tab located at the lower section of the app. Select the 2,999 plan offer

Step 3: Input your Jio number for recharge

Step 4: Complete the transaction by utilizing any suitable UPI method, net banking, or bank cards.

Step 5: Once the payment is done, the annual plan will be successfully activated on the designated number.

Readers must note that the Jio Independence Day 2023 offer is presently accessible to prepaid users. However, the expiration date of this offer remains undisclosed. Interested users can also access and avail this offer through Jio's official website.

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:21 PM IST
