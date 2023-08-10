Reliance Jio Independence Day 2023 offer announced on ₹2,999 plan: Price, benefits and other details1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:21 PM IST
Reliance Jio has introduced an Independence Day 2023 offer catering to its prepaid users. The offer features the annual recharge pack priced at ₹2,999 that includes calling and data benefits along with other advantages, such as discounts on prominent food delivery services, travel reservations, online shopping, and more.