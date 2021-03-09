Reliance Jio introduces new fiber broadband plans for small, medium businesses

He further added, "These easy to-use solutions will help them run their business efficiently and compete with larger enterprises. Currently, a micro and small business spends between ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month towards connectivity, productivity and automation tools. Today, we are taking the first step towards empowering small businesses by giving these solutions, along with our connectivity, for less than 1/10th the cost, starting below one thousand rupees per month. With this step, I am certain that millions of micro, small and medium enterprises will propel towards prosperity and march towards creating a new atma-nirbhar digital Ind."