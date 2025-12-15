Reliance Jio launches Happy New year 2026 offer with free Gemini AI Pro and unlimited 5G access: Price, benefits, more

Reliance Jio has launched the new Jio Happy New Year 2026 offer for prepaid users, with access to a Gemini AI Pro subscription, unlimited 5G coverage, and certain OTT subscriptions. Just a few months ago, Jio had partnered with Google to offer the Google AI Pro subscription free for 1.5 years to its subscribers, rivalling the free Perplexity subscription offer by Airtel.

What new packs has Reliance announced? Reliance has launched three new packs under its Happy New Year 2026 offer: the Hero Annual Recharge pack, the Super Celebration Monthly plan, and the Flexi pack.

1) Hero Annual Recharge: The Hero Annual Recharge pack costs ₹3,599 and, as the name suggests, offers a validity of 12 months. The plan offers users access to unlimited 5G, 2.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Users also get access to a Gemini AI Pro subscription worth over ₹35,100 with the new plan.

Jio Happy New Year offer

2) Super Celebration Monthly Plan: The new monthly plan by Jio is priced at ₹500 and comes with a validity of 28 days. While offering the same unlimited 5G coverage and unlimited voice calls, the plan offers 2GB of data per day to users. However, the plan seems tailored towards audiences that consume a lot of OTT content and comes with a number of bundled subscriptions.

The free subscriptions included with the Super Celebration Monthly plan are: YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanccha Lanka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, and Hoichoi.

The free Gemini AI Pro subscription is also applicable with the Super Celebration Monthly plan.

3) Flexi pack: The cheapest among the three plans costs ₹103 and comes with a validity of 28 days. Jio does not mention access to the Google AI Pro subscription with this plan.

It is also not clear whether users get unlimited calling or 100 SMS per day benefits like the other plans. Jio, however, notes that subscribers will get 5GB of data per day.

Users must also choose one of the following entertainment packs:

Hindi Pack: JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV

International Pack: JioHotstar, FanCode, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+

Regional Pack: JioHotstar, Sun NXT, Kanccha Lanka, Hoichoi