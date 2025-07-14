Reliance Jio launches JioPC to offer affordable cloud computing via TV: How it works

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, has announced the launch of a new cloud-based virtual desktop service, JioPC, in a move set to redefine personal computing access for millions of Indian households. The service is designed to transform ordinary televisions into fully functioning personal computers through the existing Jio set-top box.

Currently being rolled out on a free trial basis and accessible only by invitation, JioPC reflects chairman Mukesh Ambani’s wider ambition to bridge the digital divide in a country where desktop and laptop ownership remains limited.

A PC experience without the PC JioPC enables users to access a virtual desktop interface on their television screens by simply connecting a keyboard and mouse to the Jio set-top box. The box itself is bundled with Jio’s broadband plans or can be purchased separately at ₹5,499.

While the service does not yet support peripheral hardware such as webcams or printers, it offers core computing functionality via the cloud. Instead of pre-installed Microsoft Office software, users can work with Office tools through the web browser. JioPC also comes with LibreOffice, a free and open-source alternative, already built in for offline productivity.

A broader push for digital infrastructure JioPC follows the recent launch of Jio’s AX6000 WiFi 6 Universal Router, which aims to bring high-speed, stable internet access to large homes and smart households across India. Introduced in June, the dual-band router is capable of delivering speeds up to 6000Mbps and incorporates advanced technologies such as OFDMA and MU-MIMO to ensure consistent connectivity even during peak usage times.