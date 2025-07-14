Subscribe

Reliance Jio launches JioPC to offer affordable cloud computing via TV: How it works

Jio Platforms has launched JioPC, a cloud-based virtual desktop service that turns TVs into personal computers via Jio set-top boxes. Currently in free trial, it aims to enhance digital access in India, offering core computing features without requiring traditional hardware.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated14 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
JioPC enables users to access a virtual desktop interface on their television screens by simply connecting a keyboard and mouse to the Jio set-top box.
JioPC enables users to access a virtual desktop interface on their television screens by simply connecting a keyboard and mouse to the Jio set-top box.(Jio)

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, has announced the launch of a new cloud-based virtual desktop service, JioPC, in a move set to redefine personal computing access for millions of Indian households. The service is designed to transform ordinary televisions into fully functioning personal computers through the existing Jio set-top box.

Currently being rolled out on a free trial basis and accessible only by invitation, JioPC reflects chairman Mukesh Ambani’s wider ambition to bridge the digital divide in a country where desktop and laptop ownership remains limited.

A PC experience without the PC

JioPC enables users to access a virtual desktop interface on their television screens by simply connecting a keyboard and mouse to the Jio set-top box. The box itself is bundled with Jio’s broadband plans or can be purchased separately at 5,499.

Also Read | International Cricket Council names JioStar's Sanjog Gupta as CEO

While the service does not yet support peripheral hardware such as webcams or printers, it offers core computing functionality via the cloud. Instead of pre-installed Microsoft Office software, users can work with Office tools through the web browser. JioPC also comes with LibreOffice, a free and open-source alternative, already built in for offline productivity.

A broader push for digital infrastructure

JioPC follows the recent launch of Jio’s AX6000 WiFi 6 Universal Router, which aims to bring high-speed, stable internet access to large homes and smart households across India. Introduced in June, the dual-band router is capable of delivering speeds up to 6000Mbps and incorporates advanced technologies such as OFDMA and MU-MIMO to ensure consistent connectivity even during peak usage times.

The router also features Jio’s proprietary True AI Mesh system, which dynamically manages device connections to eliminate dead zones and improve coverage. Supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands, the AX6000 is said to cover up to 2,000 square feet and includes WPA3 encryption for enhanced online security.

 
