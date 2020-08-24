Reliance Jio has launched two new plans for cricket enthusiasts. The two data packs offers 1 year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar worth ₹399. Reliance Jio has multiple prepaid voice and data add-on plans that provide 1 year of subscription of Disney+ Hotstar.

₹499 Plan

Reliance Jio has launched a ₹499 Cricket pack. The ₹499 cricket pack offers 1 year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar worth ₹399, and will provide unlimited cricketing coverage, according to the company.

Apart from the subscription benefits, Reliance Jio is offering 1.5 GB of data per day for a period of 56 days. The pack does not offer any voice of SMS benfits.

₹777 Quaterly Plan

Users recharging with this plan will also get one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth ₹399. However, this plan also offers voice and data benefits.

₹777 quarterly plan provides 131 GB DATA, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps valid for 84 days. The user will get 1.5GB of data per day and overall additional data of 5GB with the pack. The validity of the pack will last till 84 days.

The two packs are already active on the company's website and interested buyers can purchase the same.

Two other packs worth ₹401 and ₹2,599 also offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The ₹401 plan offers a validity of 28 days and provides 3GB of data per day and additional 6GB of data for days when the user exhausts the daily limit.

The ₹2,599 plan provides a validity of 365 days and goes on to provide 2GB of data per day. Additionally, the user gets a total 10GB more for days when the 2GB limit is crossed.

