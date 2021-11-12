Reliance Jio has joined hands with MediaTek to launch ‘Gaming Masters 2.0’, an e-sports event with one of the most popular game titles, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), targeted at new and existing online gaming enthusiasts and the professional gamers in India.

Gaming Masters is a grassroot e-sports gaming initiative by Jio and MediaTek to revolutionize online gaming in India. Gaming Masters will feature Krafton’s hit battle royale game title - Battlegrounds Mobile India, which will be made available to both Jio and non-Jio users via the JioGames platform.

The tournament will test the gamers’ skills, teamwork, and endurance in a virtual gaming arena while they have their eyes set on the prize pool of ₹12,50,000.

There is a ‘Play & Win Daily’ series where gamers can participate every day, get rewarded, and also stand a chance to compete with professional teams for the ultimate championship.

Registration has begun and tournament will be conducted from 23rd November 2021to 10th January 2021.

Thise interested can watch the game live on: JioGames Watch, JioTV HD Esports Channel, Facebook Gaming and JioGames YouTube Channel.

Register at play.jiogames.com

Registration is open for Jio and non-Jio users and there is no participation fees.

