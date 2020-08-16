Buyers looking to buy a JioFi device can avail a new offer revealed by Reliance Jio . The company is offering 5 months of free data and unlimited calling with the purchase of a new JioFi device, priced at ₹1,999. The data and calls will be made available after making the first FRC.

Reliance Jio is providing this new offer on the occasion of Independence Day. The company is also making the device available with EMI payments starting from ₹94. To avail the new offer they can opt for three recharge plans.

The cheapest of the three is priced at ₹199. The offer provides 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. In order to avail the offer, the user will also have to be a Jio Prime member which can be bought for ₹99. The plan also offers 100 national SMS per day for 140 days.

The second offer is priced at ₹249. The user gets 2GB data per day. The original plan provides 28 days of validity. Even with this plan the user will have to subscribe to Jio Prime membership which is worth ₹99. The plan offers 100 national SMS per day for a period of 112 days.

The third offer is priced at ₹349. It offers 3GB of data per day. The original plan is worth ₹349. The offer will also need users to avail the Jio Prime membership that is priced at ₹99. The user will also get 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated