Home >Technology >News >Reliance Jio offer: 5 months of free data with new JioFi device
Reliance Jio offer: 5 months of free data with new JioFi device

1 min read . 02:54 PM IST Staff Writer

The company is offering 5 months of free data and unlimited calling with the purchase of a new JioFi device

Buyers looking to buy a JioFi device can avail a new offer revealed by Reliance Jio. The company is offering 5 months of free data and unlimited calling with the purchase of a new JioFi device, priced at 1,999. The data and calls will be made available after making the first FRC.

Reliance Jio is providing this new offer on the occasion of Independence Day. The company is also making the device available with EMI payments starting from 94. To avail the new offer they can opt for three recharge plans.

The cheapest of the three is priced at 199. The offer provides 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. In order to avail the offer, the user will also have to be a Jio Prime member which can be bought for 99. The plan also offers 100 national SMS per day for 140 days.

The second offer is priced at 249. The user gets 2GB data per day. The original plan provides 28 days of validity. Even with this plan the user will have to subscribe to Jio Prime membership which is worth 99. The plan offers 100 national SMS per day for a period of 112 days.

The third offer is priced at 349. It offers 3GB of data per day. The original plan is worth 349. The offer will also need users to avail the Jio Prime membership that is priced at 99. The user will also get 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days.

